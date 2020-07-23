Airtel Launches Free Coupons For Prepaid Customers; Offering Data Up To 6GB News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has launched free coupons for its prepaid customers. The free data coupons are specially designed for those customers who have opted for Rs. 219 or above plans. This means this plan is for selected users only.

Under these free data coupons, users will get 6GB data for 84 days. However, users can claim the offer only after they recharge from My Coupon section from My Airtel app.

Airtel Free Coupons Details

The telecom operator is offering two coupons of 1GB with Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 349, and Rs. 398 pack. On the other hand, if a user recharges with Rs. 399, Rs. 449, and Rs. 558 will get four vouchers of 1GB data for 56 days, while Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 plan will ship six coupons of 1GB data. That is valid for 84 days.

Meanwhile, the telecom operator discontinues its newly launched pack of Rs. 2,398 pack. The latest develpoment comes after all operators have announced similar packs.

For the unaware, Airtel used to offer several benefits with this plan, including unlimited calling, 1.5GB data, one year course of Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and premium access to Xstream application.

Airtel Offering Three Packs Under Truly Unlimited Packs

The plans are priced at Rs. 698, Rs. 1,498, and Rs. 2,498. The Rs. 698 is offering 2GB data per day for 84 days. It ship free hello tunes and premium content frpm Airtel Xstream application. The plan also ships unlimited calling, whereas Rs. 1,498 is offering only 24 GB data for 365 days.

This means this plan is catering only callers as it is offering unlimited calling for one year. On the other hand, the Rs. 2,498 is providing 2GB data per day for 365 days. It includes all additional benefits, such as Xstream app access and free hello tunes for one year. It seems that Airtel is pushing its customers to choose higher-value plans as Rs. 1,498 pack is solving only the calling purpose of the customer.

