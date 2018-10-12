Airtel launches Rs 398 prepaid plan with unlimited calls and more to take on Reliance Jio

Airtel is coming up with a lot of new prepaid plans in order to take on Reliance Jio. Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new pack of Rs 398 which offers 1.5GB of data and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The telco has rolled out this pack to compete against Vodafone and Jio's existing plan in the country. Airtel's new plan comes with a validity of 70 days.

Along with the call and data benefit the prepaid plan will also offer 90 local and STD SMS per day with the 70 days validity. Moreover, this plan is not limited to selected users so everyone can take advantage of this plan. It worth noting that the Rs 398 plan doesn't come with any weekly or daily FUP limits. The recharge pack was first reported by Telecom Talk.

The company hold a Rs 399 plan in its portfolio, but the benefits of the pack are not as good as the newly released plan. Under Rs 399 plan Airtel users will get 1GB of 3G/4G data every day, along with unlimited voice calls including local, STD, and roaming. Subscribers will also get 100 SMS messages per day for local and STD. This plan comes with a validity of 70 days or 84 days depending on which telecom circle you are in.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio also comes with the same Rs 398 recharge plan which offers 2GB of 4G data per day, which is more than what Airtel is offering with its prepaid pack. Jio plan is also offering unlimited voice call benefits and 100 SMS per day, along with a completely free subscription to Jio apps and services. The Jio prepaid plan comes with a validity of 70 days.

Since the Reliance Jio has jumped in the telecom industry, it had made it difficult to meet its standard. In the initial phase, the company has given completely free data and calling for one year to its customers. To compete with Jio other rival brands has also decreased the price of the prepaid and postpaid plan just to maintain their customer base.