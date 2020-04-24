Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Plan With One Year Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription News oi-Karan Sharma

Bharti Airtel has launched a new data pack which offers a free subscription for Disney+ Hotstar VIP with validity for one year. Yes! You read that right, the telecom operator is shipping a 3G data pack at Rs. 401 which comes with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The telco is already offering free Amazon Prime membership with its unlimited combo prepaid plan of Rs. 349 and now the company has partnered with Hotstar.

Airtel Rs. 401 Data Pack Benefits

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan after quite a while, the newly launched Rs. 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB 3G daily data with a validity of 28 days. However, it doesn't pack benefits like unlimited free voice calling or free SMS.

Besides, it comes with an added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP without any extra cost. The free subscription comes with a validity of 365 days.

However, the company has cleared that the prepaid users can only avail this new plan once a year. "Customer will be able to recharge with this product only once in 360 days to avoid wrong selling & customer issues," said the telco.

Do note that the newly launched Rs. 401 data pack is available for recharge across all the circles. All the Airtel prepaid users can avail this pack without any problem.

The company has also confirmed that users can recharge any other prepaid plan on top of this plan. Other plans will not overwrite this one since it's a data pack. Customer can recharge any unlimited combo plan for voice calls and SMS benefits.

How To Activate Disney+ Hotstar Membership

First, you need to download the Airtel Thanks App on your smartphone.

Once it's installed, you need to open the app.

Now, login to the account using the same number which is recharged with Rs. 401 prepaid plan.

You can see a dedicated section where you can avail the benefits.

Check for the benefit and avail the subscription.

You can also check the status of Disney+ Hotstar subscription directly at the official website.

