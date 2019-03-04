Airtel launches three international roaming plan starting from Rs 196: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua The Rs. 196 comes with one-day validity, the Rs 296 plan is valid for 30-day validity and the Rs 446 plan has 90-days validity.

India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has reportedly launched three new plans for international roaming.

According to a report by Telecomtalk, these new plans are part of the " Foreign Pass" scheme and the plans start at Rs.196 which offer for 20 minutes of calls on international roaming, while Rs. 296 for 40 minutes and Rs 446 for 75 minutes.

The Rs. 196 comes with one-day validity, the Rs 296 plan is valid for 30-day validity and the Rs 446 plan has 90-days validity. In addition, these plans only offer no voice calls without any benefit.

However there is catch as this plan is applicable to only 20 countries which include UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Srilanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands, and Thailand, report added.

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced special offers with larger data bundles and other exclusive benefits for its customers upgrading to the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series.

With the exclusive offer, Airtel customers can now enjoy 100 percent more data at existing prices on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs on the latest 4G smartphones. Customers can get data benefits of up to 1120GB along with Airtel Thanks benefits like free Airtel data secure (Norton antivirus), free access to Airtel TV premium and much more.

The Rs. 249 pack, users will now get a total of 4 GB data instead of 2 GB data. While Rs. 349 pack, is now offering 6 GB data per day where the company was giving 3 GB data earlier.