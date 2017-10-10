Airtel launches VoLTE across MP and Chhatisgarh

Country's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) across Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of VoLTE capabilities on our 4G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as it enables high definition voice qualities and faster call set up time,"Dharmender Khajuria, Chief Executive Officer, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bharti Airtel.

He said, "We invite mobile users across the progressive states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to experience this advanced technology."

Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will offer customers high definition quality voice calls along with faster call set up time, he added.

VoLTE stands for Voice over LTE and is a new protocol for transmitting voice data over the LTE network and the biggest advantage of VoLTE is that call quality is superior to 3G or 2G connections as far more data can be transferred over 4G than 2G or 3G.

The company has launched its first VoLTE in services September this year in Mumbai.

Airtel VoLTE will be available on popular 4G/LTE enabled mobile devices, which must have an Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE.

There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits.

The company said that in the case of non-availability of 4G, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on the 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times.

Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is offering the VoLTE or Voice over LTE networks in the country ever since it started its operations. and that was the main reason why Jio is providing free calls to its customers.