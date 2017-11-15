Airtel launches VoLTE services in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle

India's first largest telecom operator Airtel has announced the launch of its VoLTE services in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle which enables customers across the two states to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time.

Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bharti Airtel said, "Having built a world-class 4G network across the two geographies, we are delighted to roll out Airtel VoLTE for our customers. With the increasing penetration of VoLTE enabled smartphones in the market, Airtel customers can add to their calling experience to go with high-speed data on India's best smartphone network."

Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE as the calls will be billed as per existing plan or data pack benefits.

Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on a 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times. Airtel VoLTE will also enable customers to enjoy HD quality voice calls and high-speed data sessions in parallel, the company said.

Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as "4G/3G/2G (Auto).

With this launch, Airtel VoLTE is now available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

Company has also come up supported list of smartphones with which users can enjoy VoLTE services

Apple iPhones: iPhone SE /6 /6 Plus / 6S / 6S Plus /7 /7 Plus /8 /8 Plus/X

Samsung: Galaxy A5 2017/ A7 2017/ A8/ A9 Pro/ J2 2016/J7 2015/ J7 2016/ J7 Prime / J2 Pro/ On 8/ On Nxt/J7 Max/ On Max/ J7 Nxt/ Tab A 2/ S6/ S6 Edge / J5 Prime (16 Gb) / J5 2016 / C9 Pro / J5 Prime (32 Gb)

Oppo: Oppo F3 / F3 plus / A71/ F5/ F5 Youth/ F5 6GB

Gionee: Gionee A1 / X1 / X1s/ A1 Lite / F3 Pro

Lava: Lava Z25/ Z80/ Z90/Era 2V/ A44

Vivo: Vivo Y55L / V5 / V5Plus/V5s / Y66/ Y55s

OnePlus: OnePlus 5/ OnePlus 5T

Xiaomi: Redmi Note 4

Intex: Lion N1

How to get Airtel VoLTE:

1. Check mobile device compatibility at www.airtel.in/volte. Airtel has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility. More models will keep getting added to this list.

2. Upgrade the mobile device's operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer.

3. Ensure the device has an Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM by visiting the nearest Airtel store.

4. Enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/volte