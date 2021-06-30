Airtel Likely To Revise Its Postpaid Plans; Might Increase Price Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising prepaid plans, it seems telecom operators are moving towards postpaid packs, as Airtel is likely to make some changes soon. However, the change is expected to limited to a few plans, which means all postpaid packs might be not be included in the same.

In addition, telecom operator Airtel is planning to add new benefits with the postpaid plans. The company is likely to add on connection with two postpaid plans of Rs. 249 and Rs. 999.

Airtel Rs. 249 Postpaid Plan Details

Airtel is likely to increase Rs. 50 of this plan. This means users have to pay Rs. 299 for the Rs. 249 pack. Also, the company is planning to increase the benefits of the same postpaid pack. This plan is now providing 10GB of data; however, the telco is likely to increase 20GB of data. This means users will get 30GB of data in total, reports Telecomtalk.

Airtel Rs. 999 Family Postpaid Plan Details

Airtel is also planning to revise Rs.999 postpaid plan. Currently, the telecom operator offers 150GB of data per month and a data rollover facility. In addition, this pack ships 100 messages per day along with voice calling. It includes access to apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, and other Airtel Thanks.

Apart from these benefits, Airtel is providing a four-family add-on connection. However, after this revision, the family connection will be decreased to three from four connections.

Notably, the report does not share the exact details about the additional data, which will be offered with this plan. But, it is expected that soon the telecom operator will make changes.

It is worth noting that the telecom operator is making a lot of changes in its offering. Airtel has announced the launch of two new plans of Rs. 456 and Rs. 128 to offer data, calling, and extended validity.

But, this is not the case with only Airtel other telecom operators like Reliance Jio is making changes in their tariff plans. Similarly, India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has launched new pocket-friendly plans to attract low-income users to its platform.

