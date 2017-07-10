Airtel may launch VoLTE services in India today

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is going to make the major announcement today, and according to some reports, the company is planning to launch its VoLTE services in the country.

"Ahead of the company's announcement, Apple India support page reveals that Airtel already supports VoLTE in the country," TelecomTalk reported.

In fact, we have reported earlier that the telco is working on providing VoLTE support to its 4G users and it is also in talks with many handset players.

Additionally, the company has already started the trial version on the various smartphone like Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo.

However in November last year, Airtel had awarded Nokia with a $60 million (Rs 402 crore) deal to implement VoLTE technology in India.

It is important for Airtel to launch its VoLTE services because as if now only Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is offering the VoLTE or Voice over LTE networks in the country and that was the main reason why Jio is providing free calls to its customers.

VoLTE stands for Voice over LTE and is a new protocol for transmitting voice data over the LTE network and the biggest advantage of VoLTE is that call quality is superior to 3G or 2G connections as far more data can be transferred over 4G than 2G or 3G.