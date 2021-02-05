Just In
Airtel Might Shut Down Copper Network In One Year; Will Offer FTTH Services
Airtel is reportedly planning to shut down its copper infrastructure in a year and will completely move to FTTH in India. Besides, the company wants to provide internet services in 1000 cities through partnerships with local cable operators. Notably, the company is offering internet services in 120 cities.
"The Broadband category is clearly seeing very strong adoption and I believe the next few years will be the time for scaling this business as the need for high-speed broadband explodes. We continue to focus on our core strategy of Expansion and Experience in this business," Gopal Vittal, Airtel CEO was quoted by ET.
This update is highlighted by the company's CEO Gopal Vittal after announcing its Q3 results. He said that the company has added 1.4 million fiber homes during the same quarter. Airtel posted a net profit of Rs. 854 crore in the Q3 FY21.
The telecom operator also pointed out that its home business is doing really good and marked 2.3 percent YoY growth in the Q3 of the financial year and currently, it is providing its services to 2.79 million customers. In addition, the firm said that its digital services like Xstream and Wynk app have also seen growth in the Q3 FY21.
Airtel Broadband Plans In India
Airtel is providing five plans in the country, these plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1, 499, and Rs. 3,999. Airtel Broadband packs are known as Unlimited, Premium, Entertainment, Ultra, and VIP. Moreover, these broadband plans are offering unlimited internet, 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed.
In addition, users are getting the Xstream app, Wynk Music, courses from Shaw Academy, and Disney+ Hotstar with few packs like Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 3,999. Apart from these offers, users are getting an Xstream DTH box with one monthly HD pack.
