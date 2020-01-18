Just In
Airtel No Longer Offering Netflix With Its Postpaid Plans
There is no doubt that Airtel is providing is many benefits to its postpaid and prepaid customers, and it's one of the best amongst all operators. But now, the company has made many changes in terms of providing benefits to its postpaid users. One such benefit is providing Netflix for three months with its postpaid plans.
The company used to offer Netflix with all its postpaid plans, and now it is not offering any such benefit. The postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 499 and go up to Rs. 1,599. Airtel has discontinued this offer on January 15, and now it is providing Amazon Prime for one year.
This development came after all operators had raised tariffs by 42 percent. In fact, both Vodafone and Reliance Jio are not offering a subscription to Netflix. The Vodafone is offering four postpaid plans which are priced between Rs. 598 to Rs. 999. Under these plans, users are only getting ZEE5, Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime subscription, and Mobile Shield subscription.
Apart from this, Airtel used to offer Netflix, with its broadband plans. But now, the company is not providing this facility to its broadband service. In terms of benefits, the Airtel plan is shipping Handset protection, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream subscription, Handset Protection, and ZEE5 subscription. However, the subscribers who have opted for these plans before January 15, will get these benefits.
Airtel Launches Shopping Offer To its Thanks app Users
Airtel has joined hands with Future Group, to offer special benefits to its Thanks app users. Under this offer, both postpaid and prepaid users will get two days early access to the upcoming Big Bazaar Sale.
For availing this offer, customers need to go to 'Discover Airtel Thanks' on the app and then click on 'Big Bazaar'. Then they will get the pass and they can show the pass at the counter.
