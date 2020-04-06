Airtel Offering 15GB Data At Rs. 100; Join Hands With Bharti AXA To Help Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with ATMs to offer recharge facilities, Airtel has launched a new postpaid plan. These plans have been designed for a special set of customers. The company has also confirmed that these plans especially for those customers who are working from home due to COVID-19.

The telco has launched these plans under its add-on packs. Under this plan, the telco is offering 15GB data at just Rs. 100. If we talk about the second plan, then the operator is providing 35GB data at Rs. 200, reports TelecomTalk.

Apart from that, Airtel is offering free content from Juggernaut Books (earlier known as Airtel Books). The Juggernaut Books offers content across genres such as politics, romance, business, and more.

Airtel Payments Banks Partners With Bharti AXA General Insurance

Meanwhile, Airtel Payment Bank has now announced that it has partnered with Bharti AXA to launch insurance plans. The insurance plans are specially designed to offer financial help against coronavirus.

Under this partnership, the companies are announced two health packs. The company provides an insurance benefit of Rs. 25,000, which offers a benefit of Rs. 500 per day. This policy is valid for one year. However, it can be renewed.

"We will be immediately able to offer this product to millions of customers at this hour of need. We wanted to ensure health protection for our customers in the challenging times and, therefore, partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer health products that are easily available," Anubrata Biswas, MD, and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said.

Airtel said that if any customer diagnosed positive with the virus and get admitted to any government and the military hospital then he or she will get 100 percent of the insured amount. The plan is priced at Rs. 499.

