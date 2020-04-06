Just In
- 6 min ago Hotstar Subscription Plans India: Best Hotstar Premium and VIP Plans, Offers, Price And Validity
-
- 17 min ago Black Shark 3 Series Receive Display Panels From Samsung Display And BOE
- 1 hr ago These Smartphones Were Most Searched On Flipkart Last Month
- 1 hr ago Alleged Honor 30 Pro With Kirin Processor Spotted On Geekbench
Don't Miss
- Movies Fans Share MEMES On Kanika Kapoor As She Recovers From COVID-19 & Gets Discharged From The Hospital
- Lifestyle What You Should Know About The Musical Structure Of COVID-19
- Sports Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik should retire gracefully: Ramiz Raja
- News Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away at 44
- Finance Covid19 Impact: Life Insurance Policyholders Get Additional 30Days Time For Renewal Payment
- Automobiles 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.91 Lakh
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In April
Airtel Offering 15GB Data At Rs. 100; Join Hands With Bharti AXA To Help Customers
After joining hands with ATMs to offer recharge facilities, Airtel has launched a new postpaid plan. These plans have been designed for a special set of customers. The company has also confirmed that these plans especially for those customers who are working from home due to COVID-19.
The telco has launched these plans under its add-on packs. Under this plan, the telco is offering 15GB data at just Rs. 100. If we talk about the second plan, then the operator is providing 35GB data at Rs. 200, reports TelecomTalk.
Apart from that, Airtel is offering free content from Juggernaut Books (earlier known as Airtel Books). The Juggernaut Books offers content across genres such as politics, romance, business, and more.
Airtel Payments Banks Partners With Bharti AXA General Insurance
Meanwhile, Airtel Payment Bank has now announced that it has partnered with Bharti AXA to launch insurance plans. The insurance plans are specially designed to offer financial help against coronavirus.
Under this partnership, the companies are announced two health packs. The company provides an insurance benefit of Rs. 25,000, which offers a benefit of Rs. 500 per day. This policy is valid for one year. However, it can be renewed.
"We will be immediately able to offer this product to millions of customers at this hour of need. We wanted to ensure health protection for our customers in the challenging times and, therefore, partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer health products that are easily available," Anubrata Biswas, MD, and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said.
Airtel said that if any customer diagnosed positive with the virus and get admitted to any government and the military hospital then he or she will get 100 percent of the insured amount. The plan is priced at Rs. 499.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,499
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
10,999
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
13,970
-
82,999
-
9,535
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999