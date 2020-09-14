Airtel Offering 1GB Data With Only Rs. 4.15, Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

The operators have recently launched dozens of plans to woo customers in the country. Recently, Vodafone-Idea has launched work from home plan at Rs. 351, and now Airtel has brought one of the most affordable plans, where it is providing talk time and data benefits.

If we talk about the Airtel plan, then you'll get 1GB data at Rs. 4.15. Besides, the company is offering unlimited calling at Rs. 698, where it is offering 2GB data per day in which 1GB data per day will cost you Rs. 4.15. This plan includes 100 messages for 84 days.

In addition, this pack is offering unlimited calling and data, Airtel is providing free subscription of Shaw Academy for one year, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag transaction, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. If we compare this plan with Reliance Jio Rs. 599 plan, then you'll get 1GB data at only Rs. 3.5. This means Jio plans are more affordable than Airtel packs.

Similarly, the Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 699 is offering extra 2GB data every day for 84 days. This plan comes under the company's double data benefit, that's why it is offering 4GB data every day.

Airtel To Launch Broadband Services In Five More Cities

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that it is planning to launch its broadband services in five more cities. The company has added five cities in the launching soon tag.

The list includes Badaun, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Siddharthnagar, and Vrindavan.

Furthermore, the company has added that the users have to pay Rs. 1,000 for the 100 metres wire installation. This clearly means that the company will soon bring its services in these areas. Besides, the company has joined hands with a local cable operator to offer its services.

