Just In
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9 Might Launch On August 4 In India
-
- 2 hrs ago Reverse Image Search On Google: How To Do Reverse Image Search On Smartphone & Desktop
- 2 hrs ago Tata Sky Increases FUP Limit On Its Broadband Plans
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Android Go Smartphone Debuts In India: Price And Specifications
Don't Miss
- Movies Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Draw Attention To Assam Floods, Make Contributions To Flood Relief
- Sports Hockey India aiming to help FIH-certified Indian Coaches through specialised workshops
- News Rajasthan guv seeks another Cabinet proposal from Gehlot govt for calling session for floor test
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Interiors Revealed Ahead Of India Launch In September: Spy Pics & Details
- Lifestyle World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Quotes And Messages That Will Motivate You
- Finance Gold Jewellery Mandatory Hallmarking Deadline Extended
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In July
Airtel Offering 1GB Extra Data For Three Days
Recently, Reliance Jio announced that it is offering 2GB data extra for four days, and now Airtel has joined the wagon. The operator is offering 1GB data per day for three days. However, this offer is limited to a few customers.
The company is rolling out this offer, and it is sending messages to its customers, reports OnlyTech. The report states that now Rs. 48 plan gets you 4GB data. Earlier, this plan used to provide 3GB data. Furthermore, the company is reportedly offering 1GB extra data with Rs. 49. It includes 100MB data and a talk time of Rs. 38.52 of its subscribers. This benefit is also available for three days.
This benefit is also available to limited users. It seems that the telecom operator is attracting customers towards its affordable plans. Similarly, the company has discontinued its most famous high-end plan. The Rs. 2,398 prepaid pack used to offer 1.5GB data and unlimited calling. It includes 100 messages for 365 days.
The company has another two more long-term plans on the list. The Rs. 1,498 is offering 24GB data for 365 days, while Rs. 2,498 ships 2GB data per day for the same period. This plan offers free hello tunes and Xstream application benefits. Apart from that, the operator has launched free data on the selected plans. The company has launched several prepaid plans, such as Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 558, Rs. 598, and Rs. 698.
Meanwhile, Airtel and Vodafone said that Platinum plans are not downgrading services for other customers. "Fully compliant to all applicable tariff orders and regulations and that TRAI has prejudged and prematurely concluded poor network service," Vodafone-Idea said in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India. Furthermore, Airtel stated that offering services to few customers will not affect 98 percent subscribers.
-
74,999
-
48,499
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,849
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
62,900
-
34,999
-
46,999
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
12,999
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774