Airtel Offering 1GB Extra Data For Three Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Reliance Jio announced that it is offering 2GB data extra for four days, and now Airtel has joined the wagon. The operator is offering 1GB data per day for three days. However, this offer is limited to a few customers.

The company is rolling out this offer, and it is sending messages to its customers, reports OnlyTech. The report states that now Rs. 48 plan gets you 4GB data. Earlier, this plan used to provide 3GB data. Furthermore, the company is reportedly offering 1GB extra data with Rs. 49. It includes 100MB data and a talk time of Rs. 38.52 of its subscribers. This benefit is also available for three days.

This benefit is also available to limited users. It seems that the telecom operator is attracting customers towards its affordable plans. Similarly, the company has discontinued its most famous high-end plan. The Rs. 2,398 prepaid pack used to offer 1.5GB data and unlimited calling. It includes 100 messages for 365 days.

The company has another two more long-term plans on the list. The Rs. 1,498 is offering 24GB data for 365 days, while Rs. 2,498 ships 2GB data per day for the same period. This plan offers free hello tunes and Xstream application benefits. Apart from that, the operator has launched free data on the selected plans. The company has launched several prepaid plans, such as Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 558, Rs. 598, and Rs. 698.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Vodafone said that Platinum plans are not downgrading services for other customers. "Fully compliant to all applicable tariff orders and regulations and that TRAI has prejudged and prematurely concluded poor network service," Vodafone-Idea said in a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India. Furthermore, Airtel stated that offering services to few customers will not affect 98 percent subscribers.

Best Mobiles in India