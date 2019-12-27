Airtel Offering 246GB 4G Data For 56 Days: How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching new plans for its prepaid users, all telecom operators have come up with a new strategy to attract new customers. The companies are revising their existing plans. In October this year, Airtel launched the Rs. 558 plan, and now it has revised the same plan.

The plan used to offer 3GB data per day for 82 days. This means the user got 246GB data for the entire period. It includes unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. However, there is a catch. This plan is not available for the same duration now.

Airtel Rs 558 Revised Prepaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

After revision, Rs. 558 plan offers unlimited local calls to all networks in the country. Besides, this plan offers 3GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. However, the company has reduced the validity of this plan. And now, this plan is available for 56 days instead of 82 days.

Apart from this, this plan offers benefits like Wynk Music and premium membership of Airtel Xstream services. This plan also offers a four-week course on Shaw Academy. In addition, Airtel is providing Rs. 100 cashback on FasTag, reports Telecomtalk. According to the report, Rs. 558 plan is available in all 22 circles.

On the other hand, the company has recently revised its Rs. 349 plan. Airtel is now offering free Amazon Prime services with this plan. This plan also ships unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMS for 28 days.

Airtel is only a telecom operator at present, who is offering 3GB data per day at Rs. 558. However, Airtel is offering the same benefits at Rs. 398 plan but only for 28 days. And if you see then Rs. 558 is suitable for all prepaid users as Rs. 398 is valid for 28 days, and you'll get some benefits for only one month. Whereas, the Rs. 558 plan is valid for 56 days which is close to two months.

.

Best Mobiles in India