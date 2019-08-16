Airtel Offering Discount On Google Home Mini News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced that it is slashing the price of its Internet TV service. Now, the service will be available for Rs. 2,269, down from Rs 3,499. This development comes weeks after the company reduced the prices of its SD and HD set-top boxes by Rs. 200.

Besides, Airtel Internet TV buyers will get Google Home Mini smart speaker at a discounted rate, reports TelecomTalk. The smart speaker is available in two colors variants including Charcoal Black and White.

Here Are The Details Of The Offer:

According to the report, the company is now offering a discount of Rs. 1,230 on Internet TV which can be availed through its official website. However, the retailer is still selling it for Rs. 3,499. But this is just a price of the box, as the company has stopped offering Mega HD channel pack of Rs. 699 for free for one month.

Under the new pricing, customers will have to choose their channel pack after purchasing the device.

On the other hand, Airtel Internet TV is offering Rs. 1,500 discount on Google Home Mini smart speaker. The company will also send an SMS to customers for this offer along with coupon code.

The code will be sent to the customers in seven days of the connection. However, there is a catch. This offer is only for new customers or those who want an upgrade to the HD services.

Airtel Internet TV comes with apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Airtel TV. It is currently running on Android 9 Pie software.

Our thoughts

The announcement comes right after, Reliance Jio announced the commercial launch of Jio GigaFiber service in India. But as per some reports, Airtel is all set to merge its DTH service with Dish TV which means the company will become the largest DTH service provider in India.

According to the TRAI report, India had a total of 72.44 million net active DTH subscribers at the end of March. Out of this, Dish TV leads with a 40 percent market share, whie Tata Sky has (25 percent) and Airtel Digital TV (22 percent).

