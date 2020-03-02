ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Offering Free 6 months To New Xstream Users: How To Avail

    By
    |

    Bharti Airtel has launched a new promotional offer for all the subscribers in Chennai. The telco has come up with a new offer where it is providing unlimited gigabytes of data to the new Airtel Xstream subscribers with any extra charge. This offer will be valid only till 6 months after which the users will be restricted to the limits of their selected plan.

    Airtel Offering Free 6 months To New Xstream Users: How To Avail

     

    Currently, Airtel Xsteam is only providing four plans with data speeds of up to 1GB per second. The company has also introduced an offer which will allow users to upgrade their plan to unlimited data with an additional monthly charge of Rs. 299.

    Airtel Xstream Plans

    Airtel Xstrem plans start with a basic pack of Rs. 799 which comes with a data benefit of 150GB with a bandwidth of up to 100Mbps. The Rs. 799 plan comes with a validity of one month. In case, the 150GB FUP gets exhausted then users can recharge the same of the plan with Rs. 299 and avail the unlimited data benefit until the existing plans gets over.

    The second plans are for Rs. 999 it is also a monthly plan which comes with data benefit of 300GB data with speeds of up to 200Mbps. The third plan on the list from Airtel is Rs. 1,499 plan which claims to deliver bandwidth speeds of 300Mbps with data benefits of 500GB for one month.

    The fourth Airtel Xstream plan on the list is Rs. 3,999 which comes with up to 1Gbps data speed and offers unlimited data. However, according to the report, this plan has a FUP capping of 3.3TB

    The base plan of Rs. 799 only offers access to Airtel Xstream app which will allow you to stream live TV, movies, and other content. Whereas, the other three plans will also come with free subscription for ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video for 12 months and Netflix for 3 months. Meanwhile, these plans will also offer unlimited local and national call via a landline connection.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X