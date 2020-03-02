Airtel Offering Free 6 months To New Xstream Users: How To Avail News oi-Karan Sharma

Bharti Airtel has launched a new promotional offer for all the subscribers in Chennai. The telco has come up with a new offer where it is providing unlimited gigabytes of data to the new Airtel Xstream subscribers with any extra charge. This offer will be valid only till 6 months after which the users will be restricted to the limits of their selected plan.

Currently, Airtel Xsteam is only providing four plans with data speeds of up to 1GB per second. The company has also introduced an offer which will allow users to upgrade their plan to unlimited data with an additional monthly charge of Rs. 299.

Airtel Xstream Plans

Airtel Xstrem plans start with a basic pack of Rs. 799 which comes with a data benefit of 150GB with a bandwidth of up to 100Mbps. The Rs. 799 plan comes with a validity of one month. In case, the 150GB FUP gets exhausted then users can recharge the same of the plan with Rs. 299 and avail the unlimited data benefit until the existing plans gets over.

The second plans are for Rs. 999 it is also a monthly plan which comes with data benefit of 300GB data with speeds of up to 200Mbps. The third plan on the list from Airtel is Rs. 1,499 plan which claims to deliver bandwidth speeds of 300Mbps with data benefits of 500GB for one month.

The fourth Airtel Xstream plan on the list is Rs. 3,999 which comes with up to 1Gbps data speed and offers unlimited data. However, according to the report, this plan has a FUP capping of 3.3TB

The base plan of Rs. 799 only offers access to Airtel Xstream app which will allow you to stream live TV, movies, and other content. Whereas, the other three plans will also come with free subscription for ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video for 12 months and Netflix for 3 months. Meanwhile, these plans will also offer unlimited local and national call via a landline connection.

