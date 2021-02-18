Just In
- 18 min ago Poco Gets New Identity With Brand New Logo And Mascot
-
- 47 min ago Micromax IN Note 1 And IN 1b Smartphone Are Now Available On Stores
- 1 hr ago Amazon Big Audio Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Truly Wireless Earbuds
- 1 hr ago Alleged iQOO Neo 5 To Pack Snapdragon 870 SoC; Sony IMX598 Sensor, 120HZ Display Also Tipped
Don't Miss
- Education IT Jobs News: Hiring In IT Sector To Go Up, See Better Trends In 2021, Says NASSCOM Survey
- News First fight Abhishek, then me: Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah
- Movies Radhe Shyam: Cost Of Train Set Erected For The Prabhas Starrer Will Make Your Jaw Drop!
- Sports Australian Open: Novak Djokovic brushes past Karatsev and into ninth Melbourne final
- Lifestyle Parineeti Chopra Shows Us How To Ace Sweater And Skirt Look; Take A Look
- Finance Top 10 Banks Providing Good Returns Up To 7.5% On 3-5 Years FDs
- Automobiles Toyota T-Serv Multi-Brand Workshop Introduced In Bangalore: Here Are The Details!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In February
Airtel Offering Free 6GB Data Coupons With Prepaid Plans
Airtel has launched a new benefit for its prepaid customers, where users will get data coupons on recharges. Under this new offer, Airtel users will get data coupons up to 6GB. However, users have to recharge with Rs. 291 plan via the company Thanks app. Notably, the telecom operator is offering 6GB data in the form of 1GB coupons to its prepaid users and those who are eligible will get a message. But, to get this offer, users should know everything about the offer.
Airtel 6GB Data Coupons From Airtel: Details
It is worth mentioning that this is an exclusive offer and to get that offer users to need to go through the company application. However, users will get 1GB of data of two coupons with Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 289, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, and Rs. 448. These free data coupons will be available for 28 days.
While Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, and Rs. 599 are offering four coupons of 1GB data for only 56 days. Then, there are Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 plans, which are offering six coupons of 1GB data for 84 days. The telecom operator also said that those who are getting free data coupons will get a credit message from the company. Furthermore, the coupons can be accessed via the My Coupons section on the thanks application.
How To Install Airtel Thanks App And Get Coupons
You need to install an app on your smartphone, then write your Airtel number and get the OTP. Then, you have to select the language and have to permit them to access your calls and messages. Now, you have to tap on the My Coupons section and write down the code to get the offer and it is done. But, do not forget to recharge your number before availing of the offer.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000