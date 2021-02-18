Airtel Offering Free 6GB Data Coupons With Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has launched a new benefit for its prepaid customers, where users will get data coupons on recharges. Under this new offer, Airtel users will get data coupons up to 6GB. However, users have to recharge with Rs. 291 plan via the company Thanks app. Notably, the telecom operator is offering 6GB data in the form of 1GB coupons to its prepaid users and those who are eligible will get a message. But, to get this offer, users should know everything about the offer.

Airtel 6GB Data Coupons From Airtel: Details

It is worth mentioning that this is an exclusive offer and to get that offer users to need to go through the company application. However, users will get 1GB of data of two coupons with Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 289, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, and Rs. 448. These free data coupons will be available for 28 days.

While Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, and Rs. 599 are offering four coupons of 1GB data for only 56 days. Then, there are Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 plans, which are offering six coupons of 1GB data for 84 days. The telecom operator also said that those who are getting free data coupons will get a credit message from the company. Furthermore, the coupons can be accessed via the My Coupons section on the thanks application.

How To Install Airtel Thanks App And Get Coupons

You need to install an app on your smartphone, then write your Airtel number and get the OTP. Then, you have to select the language and have to permit them to access your calls and messages. Now, you have to tap on the My Coupons section and write down the code to get the offer and it is done. But, do not forget to recharge your number before availing of the offer.

Best Mobiles in India