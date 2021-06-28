Airtel Offering High-Speed Data In Uttar Pradesh (East); Adding Extra Spectrum News oi-Priyanka Dua

To offer high-speed data to its customers in Uttar Pradesh, Airtel has added an extra spectrum in the state. The telecom operator has added 28.2 MHz of airwaves and advanced network software tools.

The deployment is expected to offer wide coverage to rail routes, highways, access high-speed data services, and increase footprint in villages.

Notably, the telecom operator has deployed 5 MHz, 3.2 MHz, and 20 MHz bands in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz spectrum bands. These bands will improve the network availability along with data speeds, better coverage inside homes and building in cities and urban areas.

"We are aggressively expanding our network in Uttar Pradesh (East) by investing in the new spectrum and network upgrades to provide a world-class service experience to our customers," Shailendra Singh, CEO, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Bharti Airtel.

He said, "Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in Uttar Pradesh (East) and our future-ready new future-ready positioned to meet the surging demand for high-speed data."

Apart from adding extra spectrum, the telecom operator said that it has deployed advanced technologies along with tools like pre-5G, Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, Carrier Aggregation, which are designed to increase coverage and network capacity in the state.

For the unaware, the telecom operator purchased 28.2MHz of spectrum for Uttar Pradesh (East) in the auction. The spectrum auction is conducted by the Department of Telecommunication in March this year.

After this deployment, Airtel has the largest spectrum in Uttar Pradesh in 2300/2100/1800/900 bands, which also makes it ready for the upcoming network, the telecom operator said.

It is worth noting that the telecom operators are adding extra spectrum in their operating circles as they are conducting 5G trials in those states as the Government directed them to test in urban and rural areas.

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have already conducted trials and achieve 1 Gbps speed during the same, which is why we believe that adding a new spectrum is also a part of the 5G strategy. It is also expected Vi might start trials soon as it has started adding spectrum in some of the areas.

