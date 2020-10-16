Airtel Offering Premium Services Of Zee5 With Its Postpaid And Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

After discontinuing the Zee5 services this year in August, Airtel has now launched a similar offer for its postpaid and broadband customers. The company is offering these services through an Add to bill and Digital Store section in the Thanks application.

In fact, the company has also shared the terms and conditions of the offer via its website. The premium content of Zee5 is available for select offers only. However, the offer can only be activated after customer approval. Notably, the content will be available for one month from the date of subscription and will offer services for the dedicated time period.

How To Avail Zee5 Subscription From Airtel Thanks Offer

The company is offering this subscription at Rs. 89 and users can add it to the monthly bill. The subscription can be added via Digital Store and it can be available on the given number. Apart from that, the company is offering this facility to its One Homes customers.

Additionally, the company is offering special services, where users can cancel their subscription at any time. However, the company has not introduced any refund policy in case of the cancellation.

How To Activate Zee5 Subscription On Airtel's Prepaid Numbers

Step 1: First, you need to install the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play store.

Step 2: Then, you need to give your registered mobile number.

Step 3: After that, you have to check the recharge now option to check the plans.

Step 4: Then, you have to click on Rs. 289 plan.

Step 5: Now, you have to select the payment mode to make further payment.

Step 6: Then, you need to check the section called 'Discover Airtel Thanks'.

Step 7: After that, you have to select the Zee5 Premium subscription and tap on the claim button.

Step 8: Once it is done, users can download the Zee5 premium subscription and you will get the content for 28 days.

