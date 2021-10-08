Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback On Purchase Of New Smartphone; How To Get It? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Airtel has announced a new program called Mera Pehla Smartphone. Under which it is offering a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of a new smartphone from leading brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Nokia, Realme, Infinix, Tecno, and others. Do also note that, you will only be avail of this offer when you will buy a phone priced up to Rs. 12,000.

Along with the cashback, buyers will also get a one-time free screen replacement. However, the plan will only be valid one year from purchasing the phone. For the Free Screen Replacement program, Airtel has partnered with Servify for repair/replacement.

Other offers include free Wynk Music, Amazon Prime Video trial for 30 days, and Airtel Thanks benefits. To get Rs. 6,000 cashback, you need to recharge your phone numbers with a plan worth Rs. 249 or above continuously for 36 months.

How To Avail Rs. 6,000 Cashback Offer?

Step 1: To get a cashback of Rs. 6,000, customers will have to purchase a new smartphone priced up to Rs. 12,000 with Airtel. One can also check the eligible handset by going to the Airtel website.

Step 2: Then recharge your number with a plan worth Rs. 249 or above in the first 30 days.

Step 3: You need to recharge your number continuously for 36 months.

Step 4: Airtel will give the cashback in two parts - you will get Rs. 2,000 cashback to your Airtel Payments Bank account after 18 months and the remaining cashback of Rs. 4,000, you will get to your Airtel Payments Bank account after 36 months.

Moreover, before sending the cashback Airtel will contact you, and the cashback amount will be transferred to the customer's Airtel Payments Bank account. If the customers don't have an Airtel Payments Bank account, they need to open an account.

One can visit the official site of Airtel or simply click on this link to open an account. It is also important to note that the offer is applicable for Airtel Prepaid users in India only and the offer is applicable from October 8 onwards.

