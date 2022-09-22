Airtel Offers Free 5GB Data for New Prepaid Users; How to Get News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India is hitting the headlines of late as it is on the verge of rolling out 5G services soon. In the meantime, the telco is now offering 5GB of free data for its prepaid subscribers. This free data benefit will be given to users only when they install and log in to the Airtel Thanks app.

The Airtel Thanks app lets users claim rewards, pay their electricity bills, access Airtel Payments Bank, change their existing plan, and more. Notably, subscribers will not get this 5GB data benefit will be given in the form of five coupons of 1GB of each.

Airtel Offers Free 5GB Data via App

Bharti Airtel will provide 5GB of free data to new prepaid subscribers. All that users have to do is get a new Airtel connection, download the Airtel Thanks app, register using the Airtel number, and log in. After these steps, users have to go to the My Coupons section within the app and claim the coupons that offer free data of 5GB.

The good thing is that all new prepaid subscribers of Airtel will be eligible to get these coupons from the telecom operator. There will be five coupons and each of them will offer 1GB of data. This benefit will be given as soon as the user logs into the Airtel Thanks app. Notably, the data vouchers have to be claimed within 90 days.

Related: Here's why Airtel and Jio are at the forefront of India's 5G era

In addition to this benefit. Airtel users will be able to earn Rs. 100 on each successful referral. In the Airtel Thanks app, there is an option for users to send a referral link for Airtel prepaid SIM to a friend. If the recipient clicks on the referral link to purchase a new Airtel SIM, both of them will receive discount coupons worth Rs. 100. This coupon will be useful when purchasing a service via the app.

Best Mobiles in India