Airtel Offers Rs. 100 And Rs. 200 Postpaid Data Add-Ons With Up To 35GB Data
In the aftermath of the recent tariff hike in prepaid plans, all the telcos have shifted to the postpaid segment. The tariff hike in prepaid plans has raised the cost of the 84-days plans with 2GB daily data to Rs. 700 where the same plans were offered at Rs. 499. Right now Airtel postpaid plans are offering decent data benefits along with rollover facility. But what if you exhaust the FUP limit before the validity? Don't worry here's what you should do.
Airtel offers two new postpaid data add-on plan which includes Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 plans. These plans offer 15GB and 35GB add-on data respectively on your existing plan. Users can make a top-up recharge to increase the data limit.
Airtel Rs. 100 And Rs. 200 Postpaid Data Add-Ons
Currently, the company is offering four postpaid plans including Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. However, it is also offering Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 plans in some selected circles. Recently, Airtel has removed most of the postpaid plans to generate more revenue. The data add-on plan of Rs. 100 is applicable for all the postpaid paid starting from Rs. 499 plan.
The Rs. 100 add-on plan of 15GB of 2G/3G/4G data, on the other side the Rs. 200 add-on plan offers 35GB data. Do note that the company has clearly mentioned that the data benefit of both the plans will be restricted to the current billing cycle, which clearly means that the remaining data will not be carried forward.
Airtel allows subscribers to carry up to 500GB data to the next billing cycle, but not with add-ons. This means if you are having 20GB data remaining at from add-on then it will be collapse by the end of the existing plan.
