Airtel offers unlimited calling at Rs 299 for 45 days

With an aim to give tough competition to Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has launched a new plan in which the company is offering unlimited calling at Rs. 299 for 45 days.

Besides this, the company is also providing 100 free SMS per day at Rs. 249.

According to multiple reports, this plan is only available in limited circles i.e Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

There also plan of Rs. 249 which offers same benefits along with 2GB data for 28 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel revised two of its postpaid plans priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199.

Under the new revision Rs. 799 plan will provide 100 GB data per month instead of 60 GB data and Rs, 1,199 will provide 120GB of data instead of 90GB earlier.

For those who are unaware, Reliance Jio has also launched a special JioPhone recharge plan under Monsoon Hungama.

Under this offer, users will get unlimited voice & data for six months on paying the only Rs.594 at the time of activation.

JioPhone users will also get an exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101. This takes the total data to 90 GB over 6 months, as per the statement issued by the company.

Jio said: "There are currently 2 JioPhone plans available: Rs 49 and Rs 153. The Rs.49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data, whereas our highest selling plan Rs 153 provides 1.5 GB of data/day.

"We realized that there are some users who may want lesser data and therefore must get the plan at a lower price. Hence we are introducing Rs 99 with unlimited free voice, 0.5GB data/day and 300 SMS for 28 days. This will reduce the monthly spends straight away by nearly 50 percent," the company said.