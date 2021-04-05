Airtel Partners With Apollo 24/7 To Offer Digital Healthcare Services To Gold & Platinum Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced its partnerships with Apollo 24/7 to offer safe healthcare access to its customers. Under this Airtel Thanks program, it will offer health-related benefits to its customers. The users can access Apollo 24/7 services at any time. This development comes soon after Covid-19 cases have increased in India.

The telecom operator said that its Gold and Platinum subscribers will get all complimentary access to the Apollo Circle membership. Notably, Apollo Circle has been launched by the Apollo Group to offer healthcare consultations online. Vi has also joined hands with Aditya Birla Group to launch an initiative called Hospicare, where users get insurance cover on prepaid plans of Rs. 51 and Rs. 301.

Similarly, Airtel said that its customers can access services online which means they can take virtual consultations with doctors, Customers can book the Covid-19 test online and the samples will be collected from their homes, delivery of medicines, and more. In addition, the telecom operator said that Platinum customers can access the services for 12 months, whereas Gold customers will get services for three months only. However, to access the services or to activate the Apollo Circle services users have to follow these steps.

How To Access The Airtel And Apollo Circle Healthcare Services Online

Step 1: You have to open the app and check the Discover Thanks section on the same. Then, you need to click on the Apollo Circle option.

Step 2: After that, you need to click on the free trial option.

Step 3: Now, you have to enter all details for the registration and for the confirmation. Then, all users will be redirected towards to Apollo 24/7 app to access the services.

Apart from these services, Airtel also offers insurance cover with prepaid plans. These prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 179 and Rs. 279. The Rs. 179 plan offers insurance worth Rs. 2,00,000. It also ships 2GB of data, 300 messages, and unlimited calling for 28 days. While Rs. 279 plan offers Rs. 4,00,000 insurance cover. This also ships 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling for 28 days.

