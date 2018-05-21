Airtel partners with itel to offer cashback coupons of Rs 1,800 on select 4G smartphones

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has joined hands with China-based Transsion Holdings' brand itel Mobile under the telco's "Mera Pehla Smartphone" initiative.

As part of the partnership, itel A44, itel A44Pro and itel S42 will be available at Rs 3,999, Rs 5,399 and Rs 6,699, respectively, along with cashback coupons of Rs 1,800 from Airtel.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, "We believe in democratizing innovative technology while extending the maximum benefit to our customers in every way possible. In line with this objective, we are extremely delighted to team with Airtel to deliver this offer."

"We primarily believe in value addition and we wish to offer the same to our users and potential customers. This strategic partnership with India's largest telecom services provider is a reiteration to deliver greater value in our offerings," he said.

How to claim the Instant Cashback Coupons:

1 Insert Airtel 4G SIM in Slot 1 of the selected device and activate services.

2 Download My Airtel App from Playstore and register.

3 36 discount coupons of Rs 50 each will be automatically credited to the user's account post 24 hours of registering.

4 The coupons will apply on recharges of Rs 199 or above.

5 Customers can redeem one instant cashback coupon with every recharge via My Airtel App.

"The response to our existing partnership with itel under Mera Pehla Smartphone has been phenomenal. Today, we are delighted to extend this partnership and offer more affordable devices to customers enabling them to get on to the digital highway," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

The instant cashback coupons are available on "MyAirtel" app.

Meanwhile, the telco has announced its strategic partnership with Amazon under which customers can buy 4G smartphones at an affordable price starting at Rs 3,399.

As a part of the partnership, customers will get a total cash-back of Rs.2,600 on over 65 4G smartphones from brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honour, LG, Lenovo, and Moto amongst others.

In addition to that, customers will get Rs. 2,000 cash-back from Airtel over three years. Customers will further get cash-back of Rs. 600 on Airtel recharges of Rs. 169 on Amazon.in.