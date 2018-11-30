Airtel postpaid referral scheme: How to get up to Rs. 1,500 worth discount coupons

In an attempt to combat with Reliance Jio, all the telcos are coming up with new plans and offers. Recently, Airtel rolled out a new referral scheme to lure in postpaid subscribers. Under this program, existing postpaid users of the telco can get discount coupons of Rs. 150 on referring a customer, provided the user switches to Airtel postpaid.

What's interesting is that the new user will also enjoy the same benefits as the existing users. And, those who have referred new users, will get three discount coupons each worth Rs. 50. These coupons will be credited to the linked Airtel number on the app and used to pay the postpaid bill.

Airtel postpaid referral offer

Airtel postpaid referral offer can be accessed via the MyAirtel app. Once you click on the notifications space, you will see an option "Rs. 150 discount on your postpaid bill". Click on this option, copy the code and share it with referees using the social media buttons or manually.

Once your friend clicks on the link and is done with the online process, the person will be contacted by an Airtel executive in order to complete the process of switching to the telco's postpaid service. On the successful activation of the connection, you and the new user will receive coupons. This offer is applicable for the existing postpaid users of Airtel and not for the corporate users, broadband and prepaid subscribers.

What you should know

As mentioned above, you will receive three discount coupons worth Rs. 50 each on the registered number on the app. You can use these for future bill payments. Notably, both you and the referred user will get the coupons within 24 hours of the activation of the new postpaid connection.

What you should know is that each user is limited to receive only 10 successful referrals. This means that you can get a maximum discount of up to Rs. 1,500 in the form of discount coupons. And, only one discount coupon can be used during a single transaction. These coupons can be used on the bill payments of the registered mobile number and only via the MyAirtel app.