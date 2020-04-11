Airtel Prepaid Plans Offer Free Life Insurance Cover Of Up To Rs 4 Lakh News oi-Karan Sharma

Airtel usually doesn't offer a huge number of prepaid plans like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. However, the company offers some unique prepaid plans which come with benefits which no other operator offers.

We have seen operators offering benefits like a free subscription for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and a lot more video and music streaming platforms. However, it seems that Airtel has changed the scenario by offering life insurance cover with its Rs. 179, Rs. 279, and Rs. 349. Here are the details:

Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan With Free Amazon Prime

Earlier Airtel uses to offer free Amazon Prime subscription with its Rs. 299 prepaid plan. However, the price of the plan is now increased to Rs. 349. The prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data usage data, unlimited local and national calls without any FUP, 100 SMSes per day with a validity of 28 days.

Besides, the prepaid plan also packs free Amazon Prime membership of worth Rs. 129 for one-month validity, free hello tunes, Wynk Music subscription, free Airtel Xstream app membership, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag, along with free online courses on Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs. 179 And Rs. 279 Prepaid Plans With Life Insurance Cover

Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans of Rs. 179 and Rs. 279. The company is offering a free life insurance coverage of Rs. 2 lakh from Bharti AXA life with Rs. 179 prepaid plan. While the Rs. 279 plan offers Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover from HDFC Life Insurance.

Besides, the Rs, 279 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited local and national voice call, 100 SMSes per day with a validity of 28 days. On the other hand the Rs. 179 plan comes with 2GB per day data, unlimited calls, 300 SMSes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs. 279 plan also offers free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream App subscription and Wynk Music subscription alongside the plan also offers Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag and free online courses on Shaw Academy.

