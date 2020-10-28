Airtel Q2 Results: Posts Highest Revenue Due To Rise In Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Rise in data and increased tariffs plans have helped Airtel post the highest consolidated revenue in the second quarter of this financial year. The company has reported a rise of 22 percent to Rs. 25, 785 crore against Rs. 21, 131 crore in Q2 FY20.

Besides, the telecom operator has managed to get 13.9 million customers and Rs. 162 average revenue per user, during the same quarter. This is quite good as it took three years to achieve this number.

"We delivered a strong performance, with (India) revenue growing at around 22 percent on-year," said Gopal Vittal, chief executive, Bharti Airtel, India, South Asia. He said, "Data consumption grew by 58 percent on-year, which reflects the strong engagement of customers."

Airtel's Data Usage Increases Up To 16GB Per User

Meanwhile, the company registered the average data usage per user at 16GB per month. Furthermore, the company said that it has 200,000 towers and added 5,000 sites during this quarter.

"In the mobile segment, we added over 14 million 4G customers and grew revenues by 26 percent," Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel said. "Our data consumption grew by 58 percent YoY, which reflects the strong engagement of customers on our network," he added.

Airtel Joins Hands With Local Cable Operators

India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel has also registered 7.3 growth in broadband and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. The company has added 129,000 internet users in Q2 2021 and now, it is serving 2.58 million customers in the country. Airtel also said that it has tied up with many local cable operators during this quarter.

Apart from these achievements, the company has pointed out that it added 549,000 DTH customers and the user base has been increased to Rs. 17.4 million customers, whereas the Wynk Music platform registered 59.3 million customers during the quarter.

