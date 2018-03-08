Airtel to soon let you refill your unlimited plan with Re. 1

Bharti Airtel appears to be all set to come up with a new offer, which will let users refill their existing unlimited combo plan at just Re. 1. It remains unknown if the Re. 1 refill is meant for the monthly plans or long-term plans. Also, there is no clarity on when exactly it will be implemented.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the upcoming refill from Airtel will be applicable if your existing unlimited combo plan is expiring or pending for recharge in two days. In that case, it is said that Airtel will let you renew the plan at Re. 1 and still enjoy the combo plan benefits of the existing plan.

For instance, imagine you have recharged your number with the Rs. 93 plan from Airtel offering 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls with a validity of 28 days and 10 days based on the circle. Airtel will let you refill the plan at Rs. 1 when you are nearing the expiry of the plan.

The report further adds that the process of refilling your number will be manual. You can choose to renew the plan nearing its expiry either via the Airtel website or MyAirtel app. It also mentions that select Airtel prepaid subscribers using the Rs. 93 plan with 28 days validity and Rs. 149 plan offering 1GB data per day will be eligible to refill their number with Re. 1.

It clearly mentions that there is no clarity if the other Airtel users will be eligible to receive this offer. We can expect it to be rolled out to the users of other plans as well. The new Refill offer is said to be introduced officially as a segmented offer but an official confirmation from Airtel regarding the same is awaited.

Airtel competing with Reliance Jio by offering similar plans and slashing the pricing of its existing plans to benefit the subscribers. Also, the company is coming up with new plans considering various types of users in mind. Recently, Airtel introduced the long-term Rs. 995 plan for those who prefer voice calling more than data usage.