Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vi Submit Applications For Spectrum Auction News oi-Priyanka Dua

All private telecom players have submitted their applications for the upcoming 4G spectrum auctions that will start on March 1st, 2021. The Department of Telecommunication is selling 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. This means the ministry is selling 2,251.25 MHz of spectrum to get Rs. 3.82 lakh crore in the auction.

Notably, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Ide), and Reliance Communications are planning to renew their existing spectrum. Airtel might go for 12.4 MHz in the 900 Mhz and 47 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, While Reliance Communication is likely to renew the 44 MHz spectrum in the 800 Mhz band, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) might go for 6.2 Mhz in the 900 Mhz spectrum and 38. 2 MHz in the 1800 MHz spectrum band.

According to ICICI Securities, the spectrum price of 800 MHz has reduced to 18.5 percent, which is quite less than October 2016 price. Similarly, the base price of two bands like 2300 MHz and 1800 MHz have been reduced to 17.5 percent and 14.5 percent higher than the earlier base price. Moreover, the Department of Telecommunication has increased the prices of 700 MHz bands in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East by Rs. 34 crore, which is again higher than Rs. 30 crores recommended by the TRAI.

5G Spectrum In India

Meanwhile, the Government is planning to start 5G trials in two and three months in the country. "This is in complete contradiction to what DoT had informed the committee during the examination of demands for grants (2020-21) in February 2020, that the government has allowed all applications for 5G trials in a limited area and for a limited time to test potential 5G India specific use cases," the parliamentary committee said. The telecom ministry is planning to set up 5G test labs.

Best Mobiles in India