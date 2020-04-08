Airtel, Reliance Jio Offering Commission To People Who Help Others In Recharging News oi-Priyanka Dua

After introducing different ways to recharge the prepaid numbers, Reliance Jio and Airtel have come up with a new strategy for its customers. Both telecom operators have now introduced special benefits for those who helped others in recharging their number during the lockdown. Under this new initiative, the companies are offering benefits to those who are paying for others.

Airtel Super Hero Feature: Details

Airtel said that it has rolled out a Super Hero Feature on its Airtel Thanks app. The new feature allows users to register themselves, and they can make recharge payments for others. Then, they will receive a commission from the company. They'll get the commission on every recharge.

Airtel also said that the amount will be deducted will be four percent less than the exact amount. Apart from that, the telco said that it is providing many options for making payments. It includes net banking, payment banks, wallets (Amazon Pay and Paytm), debit and credit cards. It is worth mentioning that Airtel is also focussing on postpaid users under this banner. Postpaid users are also allowed to make payments for others.

Reliance Jio Launches JioPOS Lite App: Details

Similarly, Reliance Jio launches an app called the JioPOS app, where it allows you to become its partners and you can earn points. The newly launched app allows you to sign up and adds money. Besides, the app allows you to recharge other numbers via wallet.

In fact, you can also check your daily earnings after recharging other mobile numbers. The app is already available on Google Play Store and you can complete the sing up in 10 minutes. However, Vodafone-Idea has not introduced this feature and app. But, we can expect some announcement on that front soon.

