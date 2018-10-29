Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan now offers free Amazon Prime membership

Bharti Airtel is been offering a free yearly subscription of Amazon Prime membership to some selected postpaid users. The benefit was only made available for plans of Rs 499 and above but now the company has decided to extend the benefit to Rs 399 postpaid plan also. Now all the users with Rs 399 plan will also be able to take the benefit of Amazon Prime membership for a year.

Apart from free membership, the plan also offers 40GB of data with rollover support and unlimited STD, local and roaming calls. The company has revised the Rs 399 plan recently and bought additional 20GB data for a year. The plan is capable of 200GB rollover data support. Along with other benefits it also provides free Wynk Music access. However, the official website's postpaid section still not made the changes at the time, but it will be done soon.

For availing the offer you need to go to the My Airtel app and click on the Airtel Thanks banner which will be seen at the bottom of the app. While clicking the banner you will see the Amazon Prime subscription benefit. There you have to tap the Claim Now button to avail the one-year free membership.

While there are other rival companies like Vodafone which also offers similar benefits with its Rs 399. Vodafone is offering Amazon Prime membership to its Rs 399 plan user for quite a time now. It seems both the companies are going head-on against each other.

Recently, Airtel has come up with a new combo recharge packs for the prepaid subscribers in Mumbai. These new combo recharge packs are priced from Rs. 35 and go up to Rs. 245. These new packs are aimed to rival against the prepaid recharge packs offered by Jio. The telco claims that it has launched these prepaid packs based on customer feedback and extensive research.