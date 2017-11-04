Airtel’s Rs. 448 plan offers unlimited calls and 1GB data per day for 70 days

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India has come up with a new tariff plan for the subscribers. Well, the talk is about the Rs. 448 plan that is similar to the Rs. 399 plan of Reliance Jio.

Lately, Airtel has been competing with Reliance Jio in all the possible aspects. Especially, when it comes to the tariff plans segment, the operator is offering similar plans as Jio in order to have an edge over its competitor. Talking about the new Rs. 448 tariff plan that Airtel offers, this one provides unlimited voice calls both local and national and 1GB data and 100 SMS per day. Also, this pack comes with a validity of 70 days.

The best thing about this new Airtel plan is that it is valid for all the users irrespective of their handset. Some plans of Airtel are usually only for 4G subscribers but this one can be used by subscribers with any smartphone.

The voice calls have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week. When it comes to data, on exceeding your 1GB data limit per day, the data speed will drop to 64 kbps.

The Jio's Rs. 399 plan is better than the Rs. 448 Airtel plan as it bundles the premium subscription for the Jio suite of apps such as JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema and others. Though the Jio plan has an edge over Airtel's plan, it is definitely a good offer for the subscribers.

We would like to mention that this offer is not valid for all the Airtel customers. Only on checking the MyAirtel app, you will be able to know if you are eligible for the same or not.