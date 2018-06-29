Airtel offers 90GB data and unlimited calls with Rs. 649 postpaid plan

Airtel seems to be one of the toughest challengers for Reliance Jio as the telecom operator is revising its plan to make them similar to those of Jio. The telco has now revised the Rs. 649 postpaid plan to offer almost 80% additional data to the subscribers. Notably, this specific plan was temporarily discontinued in April and has been relaunched now.

The Rs. 649 MyPlan Infinity postpaid plan is one of the best selling postpaid plans from Airtel. Other postpaid plans in this category include the Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 plans. While the other plans haven't been revised, the Rs. 649 postpaid plan now offers 90GB data. Earlier, the plan was offering 50GB of data.

Data rollover facility

According to TelecomTalk, in addition to offering 90GB data (40GB more than before), the Airtel postpaid plan comes with the data rollover facility. This feature lets subscribers carry forward the unused data in one billing cycle to the next billing cycle.

Other benefits

The Rs. 649 postpaid plan also offers other benefits such as 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling without any FUP. This plan reportedly comes with a free add-on connectivity facility, which lets subscribers add a child's Airtel postpaid connection to their account. The add-on number will also receive the same benefits as the primary account. Previously, Airtel subscribers had to pay an additional cost of Rs. 99 to add a new postpaid connection to their primary account.

Subscribers will get a free subscription to Amazon Prime for a year and Wynk TV subscription. The postpaid plan comes bundled with access to the telco's Live TV and Movies and Handset Damage Protection.

Wider rollout expected

The report adds that the revamped postpaid plan is yet to be made available to all users. Currently, it is available only to select subscribers in certain regions. We can expect a wider rollout of the postpaid plan to happen in the coming days.

Rival plans from Jio

Reliance Jio has only one postpaid plan priced at Rs. 199 offering 25GB. The telecom operator was offering 90GB postpaid plan with a daily limit of 3GB priced at Rs. 799 but the same has been discontinued.