Airtel offers 1.5GB data for 28 days with new Rs. 97 combo recharge plan

As there is a tough competition in the Indian telecom space, Airtel is coming up with many new plans. Recently, the telco came up with a new combo recharge plan under Rs. 100. In just a few days time, it has announced a new Rs. 97 combo prepaid plan that offers voice, data and SMS benefits for a period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs. 97 prepaid plan

Talking about the benefits that this prepaid plan will offer, it provides 1.5GB of 3G/4G data, a total of 200 SMS (local and national) for its entire validity period and 350 minutes or 21,000 seconds of voice calls (local, STD and national roaming) for its validity period of 28 days. Notably, the voice calling benefit might be different in some circles. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the subscribers of this plan will get 300 minutes or 18,000 seconds of voice calls for the same validity of 28 days.

How is it different from the Rs. 99 plan

Airtel also has a Rs. 99 prepaid plan and the key difference is the availability of these plans. The Rs. 97 prepaid plan is an open market plan that can be availed by any subscriber of Airtel across the country. However, the Rs. 99 plan is available only for select users. But the Rs. 99 plan offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data for a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs. 100

As mentioned above, the telecom operator offers a slew of prepaid plans under Rs. 100. Notably, it offers three combo plans under Rs. 100 that 28 days of validity. These are the Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95 prepaid plans. Though the validity of all these plans are the same, these no up to the level of the Rs. 99 and Rs. 97 combo prepaid plans.

Having said that, do let us know which Airtel combo prepaid recharge plan you prefer through the comments section below.