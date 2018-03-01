Airtel’s Rs. 995 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls for 180 days

After revising a number of its prepaid plans, Bharti Airtel has come up with a new long-term prepaid plan priced at Rs. 995. This new plan has a validity of 180 days and offers benefits including unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Also, this plan comes bundled with 1GB of data (3G or 4G) per month.

As this plan has a validity of 180 days, the bundled data will translate to 6GB of 3G or 4G data on the whole. Also, it includes unlimited voice calls be it local, STD and national roaming calls. Notably, it is said that this unlimited calling prepaid plan comes without any sort of daily or weekly FUP. This would definitely be beneficial for the subscribers as they can enjoy unlimited calls without being concerned about any limitations.

Who can get it? A few days back, TelecomTalk came up with a report that Airtel will soon launch the long-term Rs. 995 plan. Now, the same source has confirmed that this plan is available for select customers in circles such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi NCR. The availability of this Airtel prepaid plan in the other circles remains unknown for now. Rs. 193 add-on can be used Talking about the Rs. 995 plan, it is suitable for those subscribers who do not require a lot of data but make a lot of voice calls as it offers unlimited voice calls without any hidden FUP. But if you are one who would use a lot of data, then you should not opt for this plan as it offers only 6GB of data for the whole validity of 180 days. However, the Rs. 193 data add-on pack will be a savior as Airtel provides 1GB data per day with this add-on for 180 days. Rs. 999 plan for 90 days Alternatively, you can recharge with the Rs. 999 plan from Airtel that offers unlimited voice calls, free messages and 60GB data but the downside is that it has a validity of just 90 days. Again, it offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls without any FUP for the whole of 90 days. So, which is your choice? Will you opt for the Rs. 995 prepaid plan or the Rs. 999 prepaid plan or some other plan?

