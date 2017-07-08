Airtel's network down in Delhi/ NCR restores at 10:30 PM

Bharti Airtel's subscribers experienced some network issues on Friday after the company suffered outages in some parts of Delhi.

Many Airtel customers posted messages on social media over the non availability of the mobile network.

In fact, an Airtel spokesperson also confirmed the problem and said that "We are experiencing network outages in Delhi NCR. One of our network nodes has been corrupted and we are working to fix it. We are really sorry for the inconvenience and request you to bear with us. We will be back up shortly."

Earlier, an Airtel subscriber said that when he contacted the customer care helpline he was told that there was some technical problem in the network and service would be restored shortly. The IVR system of the company said that customers will not be able to use voice and data service for some time due to some technical reasons.

Airtel is one of the largest network providers with 11 million customers in Delhi and NCR.

However, the services have been restored at 10:30 PM.

A company representative confirmed this and said, "Network Services in Delhi NCR are now fully restored. Once again we are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your cooperation."