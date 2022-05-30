Airtel’s New Xstream Fiber Plans Bring Unlimited Data,17 OTT Subscriptions;Starts At Rs. 699 News oi-Rohit Arora

Bharti Airtel has announced some new Xstream Fiber plans for connected home setups with high-speed data usage requirements. The three new 'All-in-One' plans bring unlimited data and bundled subscriptions to up to 17 premium OTT platforms along with streaming support for 350 TV channels, depending upon the plan you choose. There is no installation cost for new Xstream Fiber plans and the first month usage is free as well.

Additionally, you will have the option to opt for the Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box that offers OTT and linear TV content viewing with a single device and single remote. Below are all the details for the new Xstream Fiber All-in-One home broadband plans from the house of Airtel.

Airtel Xstream All-in-One Plans Prices & details

Plan 1- Rs. 1,599 Rental

• Speed- 300 Mbps

• Data- Unlimited

• OTT Platforms- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

• TV Channels- Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box

• Additional Features- Airtel Black Priority Care with dedicated Relationship Manager

Plan 2- Rs. 1,099 Rental

• Speed- 200 Mbps

• Data- Unlimited

• OTT Platforms- Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

• TV Channels- Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box

• Additional Features- Airtel Black Priority Care with dedicated Relationship Manager

Plan 3- Rs. 699 Rental

• Speed- 40 Mbps

• Data- Unlimited

• OTT Platforms- Disney+ Hotstar

• TV Channels- Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box

• Additional Features- Airtel Black Priority Care with dedicated Relationship Manager

In addition to the aforementioned features, all three plans bring Airtel Xstream Premium single subscription with access to 14 OTTs: SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV.

It is worth mentioning that a one-time charge of Rs. 2,000 will be applicable for Airtel 4K Hybrid TV Box. Also, you must know that no plan offers unlimited data consumption as the telecom providers levy a 'Fair use policy' on the usage. Bharti Airtel also applies a FUP on broadband usage, i.e. 3333 GB or 3.33TB per month, which sounds pretty fair for a home-usage broadband plan.

Overall, the new plans seem promising for home internet usage, especially for connected home ecosystems with multiple smart televisions, smart speakers, smartphones, workstations, and IoT devices. You can also check out Reliance Jio Fiber plans; however, the network isn't available yet in all cities.

I have been using the Airtel Xstream Fiber for over six months now, and so far I have had an average experience. The network often faces outages and is marred with speed issues. Thankfully, Airtel's customer service team is very helpful and is able to resolve issues without much delay. Let us know about your experience of using Airtel Xstream Fiber plans in your area.

Best Mobiles in India