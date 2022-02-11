Airtel Suffers Major 10-Minute Outage: What Caused The Outage? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Airtel is one of the biggest telecom operators in India and is even considered the biggest private player. However, Airtel faced a couple of issues today, February 11. #AirtelDown was one of the biggest trending hashtags on social media as well. The Airtel outage has affected users across India, even if it happened briefly.

Airtel Outage Today

Network outages happen for multiple reasons. The Airtel outage that happened today, February 11, occurred around 11 AM and affected users across the country. Naturally, users took to social media platforms like Twitter to complain the same. #AirtelDown was highly circulated and became a trending hashtag.

Airtel Outage Explained

A report by Gadgets 360 confirms the Airtel outage occurred due to a technical glitch. "Our Internet services were disrupted for approximately five minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled and the network was fully normalized within the next 10 minutes," an Airtel spokesperson explained to the publication.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the spokesperson further said. Despite the brief interruption, a lot of people faced multiple setbacks. To note, the Airtel outage issue has affected both cellular and broadband users. Moreover, it wasn't just limited to just one area or state in India, but seems to have affected on a pan-India basis.

Popular platform DownDetector also confirmed the Airtel outage issue. Going by the details from DownDetector, the outage on the Airtel network emerged around 11 AM. The website also reveals the impacted users were mainly in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

#AirtelDown: Social Media Reacts

As mentioned earlier, a large number of Airtel users took to Twitter to talk and complain about the Airtel outage. Twitter users complained that even the Airtel Thanks app and the customer care service were inaccessible, which further spiked the cause. Twitter users also complained that both mobile and broadband services were affected.

That said, the issue was resolved, and the network seems to be back to normal. Moreover, this isn't the first time Airtel or other telecom providers have faced outages and network issues. Jio and other providers have also faced similar situations, affecting thousands of users.

