Airtel upgrades its mobile network in UP, adds 5 MHz spectrum

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in UP (East) with the addition of 5 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Shailendra Singh, CEO - UP and Uttarakhand, Bharti Airtel said: "To serve the exponential growth in mobile services, in particular, high-speed data, we have further fortified our network capacity with this spectrum deployment. Airtel customers across UP (East) will now be able to enjoy best in class services on India's fastest network backed by exceptional value through our innovative plans and recharge packs."

Furthermore, the deployment is a part of Airtel's Project Leap under which the telco has been deploying solutions for better indoor coverage and network optimization; overhauling legacy networks with new equipment and making investments in additional spectrum and fiber.

For those who are not aware Bharti Airtel has also launched its new platform namely Bandwidth on Demand for customers across the globe, enabling them to efficiently manage bandwidth requirements real-time.

According to the telco, this platform offers quick activation to access, configure and monitor bandwidth requirements and gives full control to the users to provision bandwidth whenever and wherever they need it.

The platform is a step towards providing flexible and efficient network solutions for our customers giving them the control they need for building businesses of today.

