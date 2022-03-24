Airtel Users To Get Free Postpaid Family Plans; Know How To Avail The Offer News oi-Megha Rawat

It might be difficult to keep track of mobile bills, OTT subscriptions, and other expenses. However, Airtel customers will no longer have to purchase OTT subscriptions separately, since Netflix will now be included with some of the company's postpaid plans. As a result, Airtel postpaid customers may now access the complete Netflix library at no additional cost.

Airtel Postpaid Family Plan- Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney+ Hotstar Included

Netflix is now available on two Airtel Postpaid Family Plans: Rs. 1199 and Rs. 1599, according to the company. Users who subscribe to the Rs. 1199 plan will get monthly access to Netflix's Basic plan, while those who upgrade to the Rs. 1599 plan will get monthly access to Netflix's Standard plan. Aside from a free Netflix subscription, the Rs. 1599 prepaid plan also includes a free Amazon Prime subscription.

It has a data rollover capacity of up to 500GB. It includes unlimited local, long-distance, and roaming calls. In addition, the plan includes a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Airtel Xtreme, a free add-on connection with unlimited calls, and smartphone protection.

The Airtel postpaid package, which was previously priced at Rs. 999, has been increased to Rs. 1199. The prepaid plan includes up to 150GB of data rollover, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local, STD, and international calling. If users are on the Rs. 999 postpaid plan, you can obtain a free membership by upgrading to the Rs. 1199 plan.

Here's How You Get Netflix On Your Airtel Postpaid Plans

Step 1: If you're a new postpaid subscriber, go to the Airtel website (www.airtel.in) or the Airtel Thanks app to purchase one of the two postpaid packs (or upgrade to) the Airtel Netflix bundle plan. You can select a plan and activate it.

Step 2: After you select the plan you want to buy, an activation SMS will be issued to your registered mobile number. This applies even if you upgrade to the plan.

Step 3: To activate your Netflix account, go to the URL in the SMS and click it.

Step 4: After activating your account, go to the Airtel Thanks app's 'Discover Thanks Benefit' tab and scroll down to 'Netflix' in the 'Enjoy your rewards' section. On the Netflix product description page, click 'Claim,' then 'Proceed.' To complete activation, the consumer will be taken to the Netflix website.

Best Mobiles in India