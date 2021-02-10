Airtel Vs Reliance Jio 2GB Prepaid Packs: Which Plan Is Better? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio offer a dozen of data benefits to its customers along with streaming benefits. Both have a plan of Rs. 349 that ships unlimited calling and message benefits; however, the benefits are quite different. Let's start with Rs. 349 of Reliance Jio And Airtel.

Reliance Jio Plan Of Rs. 349

The Rs. 349 is providing 3GB data per day for 28 days. It ships unlimited calling and data benefits. This plan is also offering access to the Jio application, 100 messages per day, and streaming benefit with the same plan.

Airtel Plan Of Rs. 349

Airtel is offering 2GB of data per day with this plan along with unlimited calling. This plan is also offering Amazon Prime subscription and Premium services to Airtel Xstream, hello tunes, Wynk Music, and Rs. 100 cashback on the Fastag. It seems Airtel is offering much more benefit than Reliance Jio.

Airtel And Reliance Jio Plans Of Rs. 599

Reliance Jio Plan Of Rs. 599 is offering 2GB of data daily for 84 days. This plan is also providing unlimited calling, Jio apps, and messages. However, this plan is not offering any streaming benefit from any other application.

Airtel plan of Rs. 599 is providing 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 56 days. This plan is also offering content from the Airtel Xstream Premium, free WynK Music access, and Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Airtel And Reliance Jio Plan Of Rs. 149

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are also offering a plan of Rs. 149, where Airtel users are getting 2GB data for 28 days, While Reliance Jio users are getting 1GB data daily for 24 days. In addition, both plans are offering unlimited calling. Reliance Jio pack is providing 100 messages per day, while Airtel is offering only 300 messages for the entire period.

