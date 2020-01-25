Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vodafone: Best Prepaid Plans That Offers 3GB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Launching and revising tariffs plans are not new telecom operators. All operators are trying their hands to attract new users. We have many seen many prepaid plans by the operator where users will get data, unlimited calling, and access to OTT platforms. All private players are very aggressive in terms of offering unlimited data to its customers. So today, we are going to list tariff plans which are offering 3GB data per day.

Airtel Plans With 3GB Data Per Day: Details

Let's start with Airtel plans, where users are getting 3GB data per day. The company is offering two plans i.e Rs. 398 and Rs. 598. The first plan is priced at Rs. 398, where users are getting 3GB data, 100 SMSes, and unlimited calls. This plan is valid for 28 days. The other plan is available at Rs. 558, where users are getting 3GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This plan is also available for 28 days.

Reliance Jio With 3GB Data Per Day: Details

Reliance Jio is very famous for its prepaid plans. However, the company is offering one prepaid plan, where users are getting 3GB 4G data. The plans are priced at Rs. 349, where users are getting 84GB data for 28 days. The company is offering free unlimited calls to the same network and 1,000 minutes to other networks. This plan is offering 100GB data along with free access to all Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

Vodafone-Idea 3GB Data Prepaid Plan: Details

Vodafone-Idea has recently launched two plans which offer the same data benefit. The operator is offering Rs. 398 and Rs. 558 prepaid plans, similarly like Airtel. The Rs. 398 plan is offering 3GB data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Another plan is priced at Rs. 558, where users are getting 3GB data per day along with 56 days. The plan offers unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. This includes ZEE5 and Vodafone Play with these plans. On one hand, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel are offering two plans which offer 3GB data per day. Whereas, Reliance Jio is providing only one plan that provides the same data.

