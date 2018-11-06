Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs. 300

Ever since Reliance Jio has entered in the industry almost all telecom players are launching new tariff plans in the country on daily basis to retain and to attract customers. In that way today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio under Rs 300.

Airtel Prepaid Pack at Rs.199 and Rs. 249

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel comes with a plan of an Rs. 199 for 28 days, which offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network, 100 SMS per day, and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. The company has also introduced Rs. 249 in which users will get 2GB data daily along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.



Vodafone Prepaid Pack at Rs. 255 and Rs 199

The Rs. 255 recharge plan is offering 2GB of 4G data for 28 days, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, STD and roaming calls on any network along with free access live TV, movies, etc via Vodafone Play app. Another plan start from Rs.199 is providing 1.4 GB data for 28 days which means a total of 39.2GB data along with unlimited calling benefit.

However, there is a catch as the company has capped this at 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Pack at Rs.98 and Rs.199

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio offers 2 GB data, 300 SMS and complimentary subscription of Jioapps for 28 days, while another plan of Rs 199 is providing unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of 4G data per day for 28 days.

BSNL Prepaid Packs at Rs.99 and Rs 78

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also introduced an Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan for 28 days under which the company is offering unlimited voice calls (local and roaming) along with PRBT services. The telco has come up with another plan prepaid plan of Rs 78 under which the company is offering 20GB data.

Apart from 20GB data users will get unlimited voice calling, video calling which can be activated by sending an SMS to 123 as 'STV COMBO78'.