All 4G Data Vouchers From Jio, BSNL, Vi, And Airtel To Fulfill Your Data Needs
COVID-19 has forced all private telecom operators to launch prepaid 4G data plans for their customers. However, these 4G data plans are confusing customers as they have several options, which is why it is difficult for them to choose the best package for them. So, to make it convenient for customers, we are listing all 4G data packs from BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, which will help them to find out the best deal.
BSNL 4G Data Plans: Check Details
The state-run telecom operator has four plans under the same segment. These plans are known as STV 187, Rs. 365, STV 599, and Rs. 2,399 respectively. These STV packs are priced at Rs. 187 and Rs. 599, where users get 2GB and 5GB data every day for 28 days and 90 days. While Rs. 365 and Rs. 2,399 packs ship 2GB and 3GB of data for 60 days and 365 days. Besides, users get 100 messages per day and unlimited calling. In addition, a user gets free tune and Lokdhun content with Rs. 365 and Rs. 2,399 packs.
Airtel 4G Data Plans: Check Details
Airtel ships four plans in the 4G data segment, which are available at Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 598, and Rs. 2,498. These packs offer 1GB, 1.5GB, and 2GB of data per day for 28 days, 56 days, and 365 days respectively. All these packs also ship unlimited calling, 100 messages, Airtel Thanks benefit, and Amazon Prime video access for one month.
Reliance Jio 4G Data Plans: Check Details
Notably, Reliance Jio plans are costlier than Airtel 4G data plans. These packs are available at Rs. 199, Rs. 555, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,399 respectively. These packs provide 100 messages per day, Jio application, and unlimited calling for 28 days, 84 days, and 365 days. These packs offer 1.5GB and 2GB of data per day.
Vodafone-Idea 4G Data Plans: Check Details
Vodafone-Idea also offers four-packs, which are priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 449, Rs. 801, and Rs. 2,399. These packs offer unlimited calling, 100 messages per day. Apart from these benefits, Vi offers 3GB of data, 4GB of data, and 1.5GB of data. In addition, users get Vi Movies and TV access, a Zee5 subscription, and weekend data rollover facility.
