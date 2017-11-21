Here’s how to buy an Airtel or Vodafone SIM card from Amazon

Amazon India has announced that the e-commerce portal will be selling SIM cards of leading telecom operators in India such as Airtel and Vodafone on its platform.

The online retailer has started offering postpaid SIM cards along with bundled data plans to those customers who are interested. Also, the customers who travel abroad can avail international SIM cards depending on the region they are traveling to. Amazon assures to deliver the Airtel and Vodafone SIM cards at the doorstep of the customers within 24 hours of ordering the same without any further delivery charges.

Notably, Airtel is offering doorstep delivery of the SIM cards for those who have ordered the same via its official website airtel.in. But Vodafone is not offering such a service to the subscribers.

Here's how you can buy an Airtel or Vodafone SIM card from Amazon

First, you need to place an order for a new SIM connection via Amazon.in.

Then, an Airtel or Vodafone executive will fix an appointment and then visit you within 24 hours to deliver the SIM card. At the time of delivering it to your doorstep, the executive will collect necessary documents such as identity and address proof. Also, a copy of your Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs will be collected.

The executive will then verify your address and submit the application for the SIM card activation process.

Once the verification is done, the activated SIM card will start functioning.

For now, Amazon has listed Airtel postpaid SIM cards are available with unlimited monthly plans of Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599. When it comes to Vodafone SIM cards, these are bundled with Vodafone RED postpaid plans such as Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999. All the Vodafone plans are bundled with 60GB of complimentary data.

While Airtel is charging a security deposit of Rs. 200 to avail the postpaid connection, Vodafone charges just Rs. 15 for the SIM card. Customers can also choose to buy the international SIM cards on Lycamobile network on Amazon and the same are valid in a wide range of countries such as the US, the UK, Austria, Portugal, Italy, Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, and Belgium.