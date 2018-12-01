Apple implements Do Not Disturb app on iPhone, after TRAI's warning

Apple has finally started implementing the anti-spam measures for iPhones in India after getting a warning from TRAI. The company was warned by TRAI to approve a government-developed Do Not Disturb app, and the deadline was January 2019. If the company fails to implement the same then TRAI will ban iPhone from the country's cellular network. Looking at the deadline Apple has finally implemented the new app and it is available on App Store.

You can search the app as 'Trai DND-Do Not Disturb'. This app will help users to check unwanted phone calls and text messages. This app will combat against the unwanted contacts. Back in 2016 Google allowed the app in its Play Store. Earlier this year the app was also updated to 2.0 version.

Because of privacy concern, Apple has denied releasing the app on App Store. But it has confirmed that it will cooperate on a version of the app which is not going to be share user's call or message logs with Indian authorities. Currently, it is unclear that the version of DND that is released in the App Store follows the additional privacy protection or not.

The TRAI-DND app is already available on App Store and requires iOS 12.1 or later. This app will share specific spam content to with authorities. Once a user selects a spam call or messages to DND, it will automatically create a complaint text message and send them to the appropriate carrier for processing.

