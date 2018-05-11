Apple Watch 3 LTE : Available in India via Airtel and Reliance Jio

The much-awaited Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity is finally available in India for purchase with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Apple Watch Series 3 specifications and price

The watch is available in two different sizes i.e 42 mm and a 38 mm. It comes with GPS and cellular connectivity both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip W2.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) features faster dual-core processor and wireless chip, and barometric altimeter along with 8GB of internal storage, whereas users will get 16GB of internal storage with GPS+Cellular.

In fact, users can make calls directly, receive texts and more, with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), even without iPhone nearby.

The smaller and the 38mm variant has been priced at Rs. 39,080, while the 42mm with the same configuration comes in at Rs. 41,120. The 38mm model with Aluminium case and Nike will cost you at Rs. 39,130, and the 42mm has been priced Rs. 41,180.

Whereas, the premium version of 38mm (Cellular) is priced at Rs. 1,18,030 and the 42mm variant will cost you Rs. 1,22,090.

Meanwhile, both Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced their offers to attract Apple fans

Jio offers on Apple Watch Series 3

With an aim to help Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has introduced new service called Jio EverywhereConnect for all its prepaid and postpaid customers at no additional cost.

The new service will allow users to use the same Jio number on both their iPhone and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), to make and receive calls, use data and applications on the data-strong Jio network.

Additionally, when customers purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) with Jio, they will have access to priority delivery and installation of the product at home by digital specialists trained to provide premium service experience. For any issues faced by users, through the self-serve MyJio Application, Jio offers a 24*7 Platinum care center, to resolve all customer queries.

Bharti Airtel offers on Apple Watch Series 3

Airtel, on the other hand, said its postpaid customers on any Airtel MyPlan or Infinity Plan can get connected to the Apple Watch Series 3 absolutely free of cost with their existing plan.

Furthermore, users will get additional cashback of Rs. 5000 on ICICI bank credit card.

To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), users will first need to update iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.