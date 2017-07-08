Asus partners with Reliance Jio: Will offer 100GB data to customers

Asus India has now partnered with Reliance Jio to launch the 'Additional Data Offer' to its consumers.

Asus says that the Additional Data Offer will open up a world of possibilities and grants the user unlimited freedom to access content and information anytime anywhere.

However, this new offer is only available to those who purchase any of the following eligible Asus devices from 16th June 2017 either from an online or offline channel.

Under this offer, all Jio Prime users after buying new Asus devices will get 100GB 4G data from Jio.

Asus has also divided smartphones into three sections namely Group 1 which includes Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Max, Zenfone Live, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.0 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.5 LTE. This group will get 3GB additional data voucher.

The second group includes Asus smartphones like Zenfone 2, Zenfone 2 Laser, Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3S Max, Zenfone 3 Laser, Zenfone 3 Max 5.2, and Zenfone 3 Max 5.5. These device users will get 5GB 4G data voucher.

The third group includes devices like Zenfone Zoom, Zenfone 3 Deluxe, Zenfone 3 Ultra, Zenfone 3 5.2, and Zenfone 3 5.5. These handset users will get 10GB 4G data voucher.

That said, a customer will get an additional data voucher with every Recharge of Rs. 309 or above. The offer is limited to 10 recharges till 31st March 2018.