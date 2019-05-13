Avail benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Jio on purchase of OnePlus 7, 7 Pro News oi-Priyanka Dua These vouchers can be redeemed on Rs 299 recharges thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only.

Ahead of OnePlus 7 series launch in India, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has announced an attractive offer for its subscribers.

Under this new offer, the user will get provide an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. User can avail the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each vis MyJio app. These vouchers can be redeemed on Rs 299 recharges thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only.

"With excitement building for the launch of the OnePlus 7 Series, the brand is bringing for its customers a unique Jio-OnePlus 7 Series 'Beyond Speed Offer' to deliver significant value to all OnePlus 7 as well as OnePlus 7 Pro and Jio users," statement said.

The plan includes 3GB of 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio's exclusive apps like JioTV, JioCimena, JioNews, and others.

The offer also entails additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900 includes:

Zoomcar: Up to Rs 2000 or 20 percent off whichever is lower.

EaseMyTrip: Rs 1550 off on Flight Tickets, Hotel Bookings; and 15 percent off on Bus Bookings.

Chumbak: Rs 350 off on minimum spends of Rs 1699.

Availability of Jio-OnePlus 7 Series

The newly launched offer is available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who purchase the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro from May 19, 2019, onwards.

Customers can avail from www.jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers, and the MyJio app.

The OnePlus 7 Series is all set to launch at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bangalore at 8.15 PM on 14th May 2019.